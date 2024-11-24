Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of UTI opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

