USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

USAC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $239.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,054.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

Get Free Report

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

