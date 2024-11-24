Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Robert W. Baird

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.26.

Valvoline declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Valvoline by 92.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 57.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

