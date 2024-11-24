Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading 5.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.11 and last traded at $36.83. Approximately 407,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,709,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,919,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 172.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

