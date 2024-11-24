Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 130.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $355,888. This represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $2,143,517.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,137.90. This represents a 21.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,110 shares of company stock worth $6,074,681 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $90.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.