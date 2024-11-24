Viking (NYSE:VIK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,630,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,894,708 shares.The stock last traded at $44.71 and had previously closed at $44.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Viking Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,008,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,063,879,000.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

