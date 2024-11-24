Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.06 and last traded at $70.27. 98,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 764,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $327.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 29.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

