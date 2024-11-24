WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in WPP by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in WPP by 72.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 94,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Trading Up 1.7 %

WPP stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.28. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WPP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

