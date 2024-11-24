Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,536 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 895 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.1% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 828 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $91.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.07. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The trade was a 31.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

