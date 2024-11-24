Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,953,000 after purchasing an additional 554,609 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,526,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,677,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,665,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,731,000 after purchasing an additional 137,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

Xylem Trading Up 1.2 %

XYL opened at $126.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

