Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 15,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 113,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Youdao Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $626.37 million, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of -0.06.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. The business had revenue of $181.88 million during the quarter. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
