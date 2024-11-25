1,117 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Universal Display by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte purchased 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.89 per share, for a total transaction of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $168.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.31 and its 200-day moving average is $195.78. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

