150 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 390.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 30.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other news, Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.68, for a total transaction of $57,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,283.48. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total value of $35,323.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,913.40. This trade represents a 7.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,213 shares of company stock worth $1,729,458 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $512.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.64 and a 200-day moving average of $397.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.48 and a 1-year high of $513.72.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $507.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

