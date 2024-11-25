2,045 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,033 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,833,000 after buying an additional 124,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,127,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,274,000 after acquiring an additional 256,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,504,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,150,000 after purchasing an additional 190,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,759,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,791,000 after buying an additional 171,125 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of RY stock opened at $125.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average is $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $126.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.67%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

