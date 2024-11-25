21,017 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,322,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,420,000 after purchasing an additional 678,588 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 309,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 393.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,115 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 5.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Stock Up 1.6 %

Sabre stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.74. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

