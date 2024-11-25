21,389 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at $30,746,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of AES by 482.8% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,865,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AES by 169.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,143,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,195 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in AES by 41.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,898,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,293,000 after purchasing an additional 844,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in AES by 45.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,639,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 828,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. AES’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

