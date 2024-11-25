2,835 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 213.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SEA by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 20.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 34.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

SEA Price Performance

SE opened at $113.04 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 753.60 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

