30,185 Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Quarry LP raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2,093.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH opened at $9.16 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

DRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.75 to $10.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

