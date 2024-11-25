40,633 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 36,146.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 37,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 37,231 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 123,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $21.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.