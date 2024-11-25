4,615 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,586.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,843,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,232,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,232,000 after buying an additional 805,681 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $54,866,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 569.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 494,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 421,062 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,237,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $70.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.45%.

In related news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

