56,161 Shares in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of ZimVie by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZimVie by 518.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ZimVie from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

ZimVie Trading Up 3.1 %

ZIMV opened at $14.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $391.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. ZimVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

