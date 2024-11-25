64,149 Shares in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 64,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.13. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

