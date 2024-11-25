69,887 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 802,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 540.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,646,000 after buying an additional 529,566 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 502,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,194,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 200,159.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,176,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 501,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,060,000 after acquiring an additional 221,813 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,332.40. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.46.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 29.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Stories

