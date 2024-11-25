Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,522 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $49,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,306,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,878.24. This represents a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $115.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.88. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.