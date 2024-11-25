Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,616 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,057.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ WHF opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $244.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.28.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 13.9%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 342.23%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

