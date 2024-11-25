Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $235.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.15 and a 200-day moving average of $260.03. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $215.68 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

