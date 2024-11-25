Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) by 206.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,105 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 55.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

HNW stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.