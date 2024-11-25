Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.83% of OFS Capital worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 81,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 783.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OFS opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. OFS Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.78.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.69%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,510.94%.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

