Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,887 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 63,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In related news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 837,273 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,742,610.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,450,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,322,000.64. This represents a 1.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,053,173 shares of company stock worth $9,284,120. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $196.31 million for the quarter.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -276.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSEC. StockNews.com lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

