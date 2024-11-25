Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,646 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth $1,929,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.50%. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

