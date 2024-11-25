Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 52 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $350.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.81 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

