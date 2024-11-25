Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,540,000 after purchasing an additional 564,991 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Amphenol by 69.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after buying an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $74.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

