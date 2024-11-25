ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of ANSYS worth $169,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ANSYS by 392.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

Shares of ANSS opened at $350.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.81 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

