Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,578,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,228,000 after acquiring an additional 199,625 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,359,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after purchasing an additional 184,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 314.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,606 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 254,398 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 74.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 293,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AM opened at $15.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Midstream

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.