Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,681,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after buying an additional 690,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,770,000 after acquiring an additional 368,190 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 458,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 179,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,595,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,420,000 after acquiring an additional 128,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $42.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.89. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

