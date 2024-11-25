Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 948.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,923 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,180,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Autohome by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 197,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Autohome by 88.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Autohome by 4.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Autohome stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.18.

Autohome declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous Variable dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is 83.58%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

