AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.4 %

AutoNation stock opened at $172.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $130.35 and a one year high of $197.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

