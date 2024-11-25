Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 41 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after buying an additional 3,394,290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $443.16 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $352.78 and a twelve month high of $444.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.53.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

