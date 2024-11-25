Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,649,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,182 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 516.3% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 893,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,776,000 after acquiring an additional 748,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,053,000 after purchasing an additional 683,120 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,911,000 after purchasing an additional 595,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,476,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL opened at $45.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.15. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $46.48.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -4.51%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

