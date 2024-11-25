Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 53.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,799.88. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $372,615. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $195.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98 and a beta of 0.49. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.51 and a 52-week high of $236.60.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

