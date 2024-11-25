Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 305.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 945,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 79,488 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 406,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 301,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 139,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PGF opened at $15.13 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.