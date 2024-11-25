Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 158 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 368.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $250.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.10 and a 200-day moving average of $199.61. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $175.30 and a one year high of $252.50.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

