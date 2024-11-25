Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 924 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

