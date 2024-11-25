Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 141,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. EQ LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 43,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

