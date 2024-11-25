Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 11,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 967,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,609,000 after acquiring an additional 959,272 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,360,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,835,000 after acquiring an additional 846,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,768,000 after acquiring an additional 274,513 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 510,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,547,000 after buying an additional 187,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 30.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,497,000 after buying an additional 167,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $142.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average of $133.32. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.58. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $118.41 and a one year high of $161.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.15). Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $942.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

