Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 791,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 161,669 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 333,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 210,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 102,527 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DMF opened at $7.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Income news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 220,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $1,625,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,156,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,869,278.72. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

