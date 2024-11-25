Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $54,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,186,000 after buying an additional 666,410 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,726,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 704,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,910,000 after buying an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 609,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,989,000 after buying an additional 19,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,514 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $96.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $98.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

