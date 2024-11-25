Avior Wealth Management LLC Invests $65,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

AHR stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -59.54. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -208.33%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

