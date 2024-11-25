Avior Wealth Management LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 258.1% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter.
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $54.10 on Monday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80.
About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF
The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.
