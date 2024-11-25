Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dover by 975.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 1,414.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $1,581,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,920,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DOV opened at $204.74 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $137.73 and a 1-year high of $205.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.32 and a 200 day moving average of $185.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 54.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

